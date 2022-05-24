Are you taking care of your employees? Why you should and how to do it

As a business, you have a moral responsibility to look after your employees. But it can also provide your business with practical benefits too. Below,

Why is important?

Morale

For a start, by taking care of your employees you’ll be able to boost the morale inside your workplace. By having a happier and more relaxed working environment, you’ll put your staff in the best possible position to be productive. It’s much easier to get through work when you’re happy in your job and believe in the work of the company.

Increased loyalty

Replacing employees is costly: you have to give up time and money on the recruitment process and even when you make your new hire, research shows that it takes around eight months for them to reach the same level of productivity as their predecessor. As such, you should strive to inspire loyalty in your workplace to retain your employees. And by taking care of your staff, they’ll be more inclined to repay the favour by being loyal.

Stronger customer relationships

Taking care of your employees can also boost your customer relationships. Happier employees are more likely to treat customers warmly. On top of this, customers can sense if a workplace is happy. If they feel welcomed then they’re more likely to continue shopping with you.

How to boost employee satisfaction?

Communication

Communication is just one of many ways you can try and boost employee satisfaction. Open and consequence free conversations can allow your employees to give you feedback on the quality of the workplace. Plus, you’ll be able to give them constructive feedback, helping them improve professionally.

Small but meaningful surprises

Small surprises can help boost morale in the workplace. You don’t have to frequently make grand gestures, but by buying gifts like chocolate hampers every now and then to reward your employees, you can help create a more jovial atmosphere.

Support progression

Progression will be important to your employees – most people want to move upwards in their career and learn new skills to unlock a higher salary. You should support this by facilitating training sessions, providing feedback a by putting your employees in positions of authority when appropriate.

Flexibility

Flexibility can help boost employee satisfaction too. This could be in the form of flexi-working: you’ll let your employees set their own working hours and choose when to visit the office. This can allow them to fit their career around their home life much more easily.

Chat about personal lives

Getting to know your employees personally can help. You don’t have to ask invasive questions, but by getting to know their background and personal life, you can help them feel more welcomed in the business.

Admit mistakes

Mistakes will always be made in the workplace. The important thing is to promote honesty and accountability. If you make an error, don’t be afraid to admit your mistake to your employees.

Taking care of your employees can help create an excellent atmosphere in the office, boosting productivity and job satisfaction. And by following the advice above, you should be all set to improve the workplace for go