A Quick Guide to the UEFA Nations League

In 2018, UEFA launched a new international football competition for the men’s national teams that play with them. This became known as the Nations Lea

In 2018, UEFA launched a new international football competition for the men’s national teams that play with them. This became known as the Nations League and it is a football tournament that has interested players and football fans alike.

What is the Nations League?

The Nations League emerged following the 2018 World Cup tournament. It was devised to replace the system of friendlies that were played between national teams before that. The thought here was that a friendly never ended up being that competitive. By introducing a competitive aspect, the teams would play a better quality of football overall, and that means that they would always be improving as players.

This new system saw the introduction of four leagues, with teams moving up and down the leagues at the end of each tournament depending on their performance. The first winners of the Nations League was Portugal and there are currently 55 teams competing in the current competition.

Who are the Favourites to Win?

Some of the world’s best teams are getting ready to move to the final fight, including the winners of the 2018 World Cup, France. With competition coming from teams like Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands among others, we can expect the final fight here to show some of the best football in the world.

Anyone who wants to know what we could expect from matches like this in terms of winners should check out some of the Nations League odds floating around the internet. These give some fantastic insight into what we can expect on Match Day, with everything from outright winner to first scorer up for debate and discussion.

What Can We Expect from the Future?

One of the most exciting things that can emerge from the Nations League is a qualification for the next World Cup. Some of the biggest teams in football are currently competing for the Nations League cup, and if they qualify here that means that they won’t necessarily have to compete in the qualifying matches for the World Cup. This could potentially lead to another team that usually misses out being able to perform better, giving them a chance to enter the World Cup and compete on an international level.

Within the League itself, there are also many interesting changes occurring. For example, Scotland started off in League C, but have now worked their way up to promotion to League A across the two tournaments. This means that they now have the chance to play against some of the best teams in the world. Following their victory against Serbia and their qualification to the Euros, this is just another opportunity for the team to get in some play against other top international footballers.

While it is not without criticism, the Nations League has certainly been a success thus far. It allows players more opportunities to play and represent their countries at an international level. As a league, it is definitely worth checking out.