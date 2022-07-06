9 Ways to Elevate Your Casual Style

It's easy to get stuck in your ways regarding your personal style, and that's okay. The great thing about dressing the way you do best is that you loo

It’s easy to get stuck in your ways regarding your personal style, and that’s okay. The great thing about dressing the way you do best is that you look good and feel confident, which helps you project a strong sense of self to those around you.

But there’s no harm in throwing a little upgrade into the mix every now and then. So if you have some summer dress-up events coming up and aren’t sure how to elevate your casual style, we’ve got nine genius fashion ideas to help you do just that.

1) Mix Comfort with Style

Women’s joggers are a great alternative to regular jeans and a pair of sneakers. They look just as stylish, but they’re much more comfortable. According to Champion, men can also wear joggers instead of chinos or khakis with dress shoes or boots.

2) Invest in Tailored Jeans

A really well-tailored pair of jeans elevates your entire look. They’re more expensive than a mediocre pair, but they make you feel like a million bucks when you wear them.

3) Choose the Right Fabrics

It’s crucial that you choose fabrics like linen, silk, wool, and cashmere. These durable materials will maintain their shape and drape better than synthetics.

4) Personalize Your Basics

Personalizing your everyday style with a few stylish choices (from sneakers to hoodies) is an easy way of upgrading your look. Don’t be afraid to get creative with colour and patterns, too.

5) Own Seasonal Outerwear

Down jackets, raincoats, trench coats, and peacoats offer a necessary contrast to your wardrobe. By wearing a proper fall/winter coat, you’ll be able to skip an additional layer of clothing during colder days.

6) Trade Out Your Sneakers for Shoes and Boots

Switching from sneakers to boots can take your casual style up a notch. A nice pair of leather boots provide an upgrade in formality while staying true to your casual roots. Just make sure they’re not too dressy and don’t have too many buckles or other embellishments that would make them look like you’re trying too hard.

7) Use Layering Wisely

Wearing a bunch of layers can look great, but you have to make sure they work together. If you’re unsure what looks good together, stick with a simple formula: 2+2+1. This means two shirts (one long-sleeved and one short-sleeved), two pairs of pants (one dark and one light), and one jacket or coat. Start from there, then add in other items if you want.

8) Aim High On Accessories

Accessorizing is one of those ways you can add a lot of style points without spending a lot of money. For example, if you have a plain white t-shirt and pair it with some nice leather shoes, jeans, and a belt, you’ll look like you know what you’re doing.

9) Go with Classic and Quality

The last thing you want is for your clothes to fall apart after a few washes. So try to stick with cotton and other natural fibers (like wool, linen, and silk). Also, don’t go overboard on logo-heavy clothing—less is more when it comes to brand names.

Although fashion is subjective, there are still specific ways that you can elevate your casual style no matter what your budget.