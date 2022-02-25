5 Styles of Women’s Jewellery To Love for All Occasions

Jewellery has always played an important role in femininity and social status. Jewellery makes women feel beautiful, confident and even powerful. Jewels are often made of diamonds or pearls as well as gold, silver or other precious materials- they can’t be replaced by anything else when it comes to adding beauty to a woman!

Women everywhere in the world wear a variety of jewellery. Whether it is a ring, bracelets, necklaces or earrings, jewellery has always been popular. With the passage of time, jewellery is becoming universally popular. Recently, many new designs and styles have come into the industry. It is an important accessory for all special events like weddings and birthdays alike, especially for all women to showcase their latest and most favourite purchases.

What Are the Popular Types of Women’s Jewellery?

Necklaces

Necklaces are versatile and can be worn to any occasion. They can be dressed up with a nice suit, or dressed down with a pair of jeans. You can find necklaces that are delicate and dainty, like a thin chain with a small pendant, or thick chains with big pendants. There are also necklaces with long strings of beads in an array of colours.

A choker is another example of a necklace that you might want to try for your look. A choker sits around the neck and is meant to look like it’s choking you (which gives it its name). It’s an edgy way to wear jewellery, but it can still be paired with other delicate pieces for the perfect balance.

A longer necklace is also very popular at the moment because they sit much longer on your body than shorter ones do. A long necklace will sit right at the base of your chest without being too overwhelming.

Earrings

Earrings are one of the most commonly worn types of jewellery. It’s not just for women, either! Men often wear earrings too. You can use earrings at any occasion because they’re the perfect accessory no matter what clothes you’re wearing. Whether you’re headed to a business meeting, out on a date, or going on a holiday, you can always find an occasion to add some earrings to your outfit.

Earrings come in many different shapes and sizes. The two most popular types are studs and dangling earrings. Studs are more formal and sleek while dangling earrings are more fun and funky! Studs go well with business attire while dangling earrings work well with casual outfits like jeans and t-shirts.

If you want a smart look for work, try studs over dangling earrings since they’ll help keep your outfit looking clean and professional. For a casual date night or when you’re travelling abroad, try wearing dangling earrings with some jeans or shorts instead of studs so that your jewellery doesn’t overshadow your outfit!

Rings

Rings can be worn on any finger, but the traditional finger to wear a ring on is the ring finger (4th) or the middle finger (3rd). Women love wearing rings that are simple and understated because it adds a little something to your outfit without being too flashy. They’re an easy way to add some flair, whether you’re going on a night out or just running errands.

You can opt for a ring that has stones or crystals that pop or go with the colour palette of your outfit; however, rings can also complement business attire if they have gold accents – this is especially true for rings with diamonds! Rings are also a universal style of jewellery that people always wear.

Rings come in a variety of shapes and styles. Round cut gemstones are the most common gemstone shapes you’ll find in rings. You can also choose pear, marquise, oval, square, emerald, heart-shaped (the shape of a heart), or cushion-shaped gemstones as well.

Watches

Watches are a great accessory for both casual and formal outfits. Watches come in an array of metals, shapes, sizes, and colours so you can find one that’s perfect for your style. If you’re looking for a more modern look, then go with a black or silver watch. If you want something with lots of sparkle, go with gold or rose gold. You can also wear it with almost any outfit and at any occasion! For example, if you’re wearing a dress and don’t want to accessorise with jewellery on your wrist, a watch is the perfect complement to add something small to your outfit.

Bracelets

They can be worn with just about anything, and come in all shapes and sizes. Whether you want to dress up a t-shirt or blouse, or need to accessorise a more formal outfit, a bracelet is often your best bet.

Bracelets are one of the easiest ways to add a touch of sparkle to an otherwise subdued outfit. Try wearing a slim chain bracelet with a t-shirt, or wear something with more detail like an oversized silver cuff layered over your shirt for more impact.

If you’re not sure which style is best for you, try choosing pieces that fit into your personality. Maybe you lean towards the minimalist side? Opt for something small and dainty like gold stud earrings or a gold bracelet that will complement your look without taking away attention from other pieces in your outfit. Or maybe you’re drawn to bolder pieces? Try stacking bracelets on both wrists with your favourite statement pieces like big chunky rings or statement drop earrings!

Conclusion

The right jewellery is the finishing touch to every outfit. Whether you’re wearing a dressy dress or your favourite jeans, it’s the perfect way to add personality and character to your look.

Do you have a certain type of jewellery for women you like?

While earrings are a timeless favourite and watches are always practical, necklaces, rings and bracelets are also popular choices.

No matter the event, there is a type of jewellery for you. Whether it’s for a day at the office, a night out on the town with friends, or a day at the beach, there is always a style of jewellery that will suit your needs.