4 benefits of E-Cigarettes you should know about 

E-cigarettes were introduced as devices for people trying to quit smoking, and there are certainly a lot of former smokers using e-cigarettes. But they are also popular with new users, and even with some people who aren’t smoking. The Best E Cigarettes in the market don’t contain any tobacco and don’t produce smoke. And instead, they generate an aerosol that gets the user’s tongue and throat to “mist” with nicotine. A study conducted by Public Health England (PHE), an independent, government-funded organization, found that e-cigarettes are 95 percent less harmful than traditional cigarettes.

There are so many different vape pens to consider, which can be pretty daunting for first-timers. But today, I want to take some time and share some of the benefits of vaping that you may not know about. This article includes some great information that will help you, whether you are new to E-Cigarettes or if you have been vaping for quite some time.

Safety

In 2013, the Royal College Of Physicians in the UK declared that vaping is 95% safer than regular cigarettes. Cigarettes are dangerous, and the nicotine and tar in them are known to cause cancer, lung disease, and heart disease. E-cigarettes do not burn tobacco; and instead, they use a heating element or “coil” that turns the liquid nicotine into a fine mist.

The liquid holder or “tank” is filled with a “liquid” or “solution,” which is used to create the vapour that is inhaled. The liquid usually contains propylene glycol, nicotine, food-grade flavoring, and some moisturizing agents. Since e-cigarettes do not burn tobacco, they do not emit any unpleasant smoke.

Zero obnoxious odours

The advantages of vaping over smoking are many. First of all, vaping gives you a better throat hit. Although some smokers prefer a throat hit, there is no reason why vapers should abandon that advantage.

Another advantage of vaping over smoking is that the vapour is odourless. Another advantage is that the vapour does not leave any odour on the clothing or furniture. This is one of the main reasons why many health organizations recommend vaping over smoking.

Cigarette smoke contains toxic chemicals which are harmful to health. The vapour produced by vaping contains absolutely no harmful chemical substances. The taste of the vapour produced by vaping is very different from the taste of the smoke produced by cigarettes. Of course, everyone has a different taste, and not everyone likes the taste of tobacco and nicotine. But there are so many different flavours available that vapers can choose their favourite flavour.

Variety of features

Vape pens come with a variety of features. Some of the pens come with built-in batteries or USB charging capability, and some are compact and portable. The pens are available in different sizes, from very small to very large, and the pens come in different colours.

Different flavours

E-juice is something people keep asking me about. It is generally sold as a DIY product, but it is regulated as a tobacco product in some states.

Where to buy e-liquids? For branded e-liquids, there are some good choices. In particular, the ” ecig market ” line has a wide selection of flavors and nicotine levels. For DIY, you need to mix the nicotine base (the e-liquid) and flavourings in plastic bottles (they come in all sorts of sizes). The bottle contains 50ml, 100ml, or 200ml of liquid, and Refills cost about $4, $6, or $8. And unlike branded e-liquids, the flavours don’t change much from bottle to bottle.

Nicotine base comes in a wide variety of flavours, but only a few nicotine strengths. The nicotine levels are measured in milligrams, and the “6mg” and “16mg” are typical for DIY.

All the DIY e-liquids I’ve tried are delicious. True, they are a bit sweeter and sometimes more cloying than branded e-liquids. But if you like a fruit flavor, the DIY stuff will taste the same every time.