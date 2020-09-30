10 Interesting Facts About Online Games

Gaming has certainly come a long way since the days of chess and solitaire. And, while some of us are still hosting our gaming sessions the old fashio

Gaming has certainly come a long way since the days of chess and solitaire. And, while some of us are still hosting our gaming sessions the old fashioned way, millions of players across the globe are logging in for a few hours in a virtual world.

The booming popularity of online gaming has led to plenty of fascinating phenomena over the past few decades – read more about some of the best and brightest below.

Global Gaming is a Billion Dollar Industry

Three years ago, in 2017, the industry was valued at more than $78 billion. It is being led by massive fanbases of Triple-A titles, and, of course, the world of online casino, which draws in millions of fans from all over the globe, and has been keeping developers on their toes for more than two decades. Sites like www.johnslots.com/en/slots/best-rtp-slots/ collate the best RTP slots just to keep pace with this snowballing industry.

Both Mila Kunis and Kristian Nairn are ‘WoWers’…

Both the Ukrainian actress and the Game of Thrones star have spoken openly about their love for the MMORPG (that’s Massively Multiplayer Online Role Playing Game to those not in the know) World of Warcraft, although Kunis has admitted to severing ties with the game after letting her habits run out of control.

…And the Game Requires More than 5 Million Lines of Code to Function

Developers claim the creation of the game took between four and five years, and it has been through many changes since its release back in November of 2004, with

Pokémon Go Saw the Most Downloads in its First Month Than Any Other Game

This is just one of five Guinness World Records that Pokémon Go has claimed over the four years since its release. By 2018, over 800 million players were enjoying the game on their smartphones – and with the latest update to the game, this number is expected to continue rising well into the 2020s.

League of Legends is the Most Viewed Game on Twitch

According to Business Insider, the popular streaming site racked up over 125 million hours’ watch time in October of 2019. In August of 2020, this rose to 142 million hours, which suggests it won’t be kicked off its podium any time soon.

Call of Duty Has Long Since Surpassed the Dawn of Humanity

Back in 2013, it was reported that Call of Duty had amassed over 25 billion hours’ play time, which translates to more than 2.8 million years. Considering homo sapiens first appeared between 200-300,000 years ago, the franchise has long since overtaken human history in terms of raw time.

Leonardo Di Caprio is the Same Age as MMORPGs

Widely considered to be the first MMORPG, Mazewar was created way back in 1974 for the IMLAC PDS-1 computer, which means that celebrities such as Leonardo Di Caprio, Jimmy Fallon and Victoria Beckham all share a birth year with this revolutionary gaming genre.

Elijah Wood Has Been Spotted Island-Hopping on Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Since its release in March of 2020, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has made waves among the franchise’s considerable fanbase, and not least among them was the time Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood paid a visit to a fan in order to trade items and explore a new island.

Words with Friends Has Approximately 170 Million Players

The popular virtual scrabble app has been available on smartphones since 2009, and in that time trillions of points have been scored by its articulate fanbase.

Fall Guys Had to Create a Cheater Island

Nobody likes an unfair advantage, which is why the developers behind the massively popular game Fall Guys created a separate island for those caught cheating within the game. Eventually, Cheater Island closed for good, but it gave players a brief window in which to play on an even keel.