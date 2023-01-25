Thomas Partey vs Casemiro: who’s the best CDM in the Premier League?

The Premier League season is nearly at the halfway mark. Those who made some preseason predictions may have gone the usual route and thought the title

The Premier League season is nearly at the halfway mark. Those who made some preseason predictions may have gone the usual route and thought the title race would be between Liverpool and Manchester City once again. However, Liverpool has dropped off this year and City are in the top two, just not in first.

That position belongs to Arsenal, who many would not have seen coming. The Gunners are priced at 8/11 in the Premier League betting to win their first title in two decades. Another team that some may be surprised about is Manchester United, who, under Eric ten Hag, has pushed into the top four. The Red Devils are at much longer odds of 40/1, but by taking advantage of some betting offers that are available, bettors can wager on the team and get that total back if it loses.

Masterful defensive midfielders lead both teams. But who is better?

Casemiro

How can you compare any defensive midfielder to a five-time Champions League winner that spent his best years playing for Real Madrid? He is the perfect midfielder that Manchester United needed since Sir Alex Ferguson left.

Ten-Haag plays a demanding style of football, which calls for his forwards to lead a high press while his full-backs push up during attacking phases of play. Earlier in the season, when he was playing the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay beside Christian Eriksen, United was getting exposed on the counter or in poor positioning.

Casemiro is a master of knowing where to be to cover wherever the danger is coming from and puts in tackles exactly when they’re needed. As an added bonus, the Brazilian has flourished in attacking phases of play since joining United.

Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey became the unsung hero of Arsenal. Their side has so much attacking talent, but it could only flourish if the Ghanaian destroyer wasn’t sitting at the base of their midfield. He improves the team exponentially, but it’s not just media pundits who think so, as Arsenal are now title favorites.

Many betting websites would now be backing Arsenal to win the league. Arsenal also are one of the top-scoring teams in the league. Consistently bagging more than 2.5 goals.

But what has changed? Arsenal has always been a side to leak goals and usually depends on outscoring their opponents to win games. Part of the issue was that they had a soft underbelly, no steel in the middle of the park.

That has all changed now that Partey has been able to get himself fit and have a decent run of games. He breaks up play, drops between the lines to pick up the ball, maintains tempo and gives the likes of William Saliba and Gabriel protection. This year, his step-up in his play has Arsenal in the driving seat, and he is what they have been crying out for since Gilberto Silva.

The decision

Although there is not much difference between the two, it’s difficult not to go with Casemire due to how he is playing and all he has achieved in the game. If Partey wins the league with Arsenal, the conversation might need revisiting.