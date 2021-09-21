The 5 Best Teams in eSports

eSports is swiftly redefining the idea of sport. It’s sudden and sweeping takeover around the world has led some to wonder what makes a sport, and the

eSports is swiftly redefining the idea of sport. It’s sudden and sweeping takeover around the world has led some to wonder what makes a sport, and therefore what makes a team the best. It can’t be physical fitness, or darts or snooker wouldn’t be considered a sport. Is it about precision? Fastest time? Or method? If it’s the case that a sport has to have at least one, the Olympics better call on Mario because games can have all three. Sometimes even other obstructive ideas that sport doesn’t have to compete with, like strategy or subtlety, play a part.

The argument can go on forever, but it hasn’t stopped tournaments and championships popping up all over the internet. Every game that is released quickly gains its professionals, and before you know it, those professionals are winning championships.

The mothers who laughed when their sons said they wanted to be a gamer when they grew up might have to eat their words when looking at this list. Read on for details of the best e-sport teams.

Astralis

Hailing from Denmark, the Astralis team is currently ranked 8th in the world, taking a, no doubt, temporary dip from their ongoing peak of 1st in the world. Aside from a particularly low point in August 2020, that’s where they’ve stayed for a majority of their career since 2018.

They have a long list of first place achievements, including the StarLadder Major Berlin 2019, IEM Katowice 2019, FACEIT Major, 2018 and ELEAGUE Major 2017. That is an impressive resume to present.

Team Vitality

Europe’s leading eSports team, Team Vitality has done a lot to gain that title. Back for the Blast Premier Fall Series 2021, the team has swept the continent taking wins as they go.

With members playing CS GO, Fifa, Fortnite, Teamfight Tactics, Rainbow Six Siege, and others, Team Vitality is currently 5th ranking in the world. In fact, the players of Rocket League, won the RLCS X European Championship in 2019 and a not insubstantial $160,000.

With investors like Rewired clothing and technological entrepreneur Tej Kohli, backing the team, it’s sure to be the case that they see even more wins and far more supporters.

Team Liquid

The highest overall earning team, according to eSportsEarnings.com, the players of Team Liquid work hard for their winnings. Made up of a range of American, Canadian, and South American team members, the team is working on recovering from a low point in the rankings.

At the moment steadying themselves at #11, Team Liquid is currently working through the Blast Premier Fall Series against Team Vitality, and they’ll have something to prove after having gone through to the quarter final of the StarLadder Major Berlin 2019, and the IEM Katowice 2019, still striving to beat their best place: a silver trophy as the ESL One Cologne 2016.