Setting up the perfect home office

With millions of people in the United Kingdom now regularly working from home, it is essential to ensure that productivity remains as high as possible during this time, however temporary or permanent it may be. There should be an area of the home designated to serve as a home office, which not only provides the peace and quiet needed to get work done, but can also make it easier to get into a work, rather than a home, mindset.

Those who struggle with working from home will benefit from several excellent suggestions on how to create the perfect home office environment.

Location, location, location

Factors such as traffic and noise need to be taken into consideration when choosing which room of the house to make use of as a home office. An office that is situated close to a nearby street could result in disruptions such as people driving or walking by, but other people in the house also need to be taken into account. If work is being done in the home office when other family members are at home, then sounds could be distracting, or by placing the office too near to the bathroom, family room or kitchen, it is likely that visits to the office will be more frequent.

Those home office workers who have young children may wish to have the office situated near the playroom to keep an eye on them.

Make sure you have a comfy chair

At the centre of any productive home office sits a comfortable chair, in which you will be spending the majority of the working day. It is, therefore, a good idea to make sure that you invest in a quality chair that will make a positive difference to working from home.

It can be tricky to choose the right chair for a home office, with prices ranging from very cheap to very expensive for the most high-end examples. Arm, back and thigh support need to be sufficient to get the best fit for your individual needs, with consideration also needing to be given to the fabric options and any offered warranties.

Select the best window coverings

Choosing window treatments for any room can be a challenge, but it is of particular importance to get it right with a home office. Productivity and comfort can be influenced by the mood that is created in a home office, and light, privacy and style are factors that need to be considered to ensure you choose the right window coverings for this room.

Wooden shutters are an excellent choice for window coverings for a home office as they provide privacy without completely blocking out natural light and they also provide a good deal of versatility, making them suited to the aesthetics of almost any home office.

Natural light is of great importance, improving focus, productivity and psychological wellbeing, while also ensuring the body clock remains in sync and providing the Vitamin D we need to strengthen bones and keep our moods regulated.

The desk in a home office should be placed as near as possible to a window to get the best out of the sun, while those wooden shutters are also a great way to avoid screen glare. The slats can be adjusted to provide the required amount of sun without getting direct sunshine on you or your monitor.

Use more than one monitor

A massive boost to productivity is achievable by having a second monitor in your home office. An extra screen makes some tasks a lot easier, including the likes of coding, writing, researching and designing, while also increasing the ease of multi-tasking. Having another monitor is a particularly good idea for any home office worker who is ill at ease with having to juggle multiple windows. Using the same model as the first monitor ensures a seamless experience.

Abide by ergonomics

Sitting down for long hours can damage the body, but this can be avoided by ensuring that you follow the rules of ergonomics. A home office workspace should be designed in such a way as to ensure the neck and back remain straight, with your arms being parallel to the office floor. Try to avoid placing your arms at strange angles or slouching in your chair.

Having the perfect home office set-up will allow you to concentrate more on your work, and you will get more done in less time.