Ohio sports during the season in limbo!

Just little higher than one hour after the Executive Director of OHSAA, Jerry Snodgrass has announced the Ohio state Wrestling Tournaments, Ice Hockey Championships and State Basketball were also postponed, the Governor Mike DeWine has also announced K-12 schools that will also be closed for upwards of 3 weeks, starting at end of school day on this Monday as intensifies of coronavirus pandemic.

Though DeWine does not actually mention in their news conference, or on the Twitter account, hence anything that is about extra or additional curricular activities, instantly the thoughts that were also running through the coaches, athletes as well as fans minds about status of the spring sports, that are also scheduled to start on 28th March in Ohio.

On the other hand, the teams were also on tracks as well as fields, so, Thursday preparing that if there will be a season, certainly. On the other hand, with the closure directive of governor’s school not set to end till 3rd April on Friday, there is also a clear state of the flux.

“We need to consider various options (as this pertains to the spring sports),” said Snodgrass during the phone interview with Times Leader on the Thursday night. “There also are various different things on table, but here nothing is certain.”

Not every area of the schools had also finalized, or even shared the plans as whether or not the teams of spring sports could also continue to simply practice and finally play during three-week “extended to the spring break.”

The early Friday morning, the superintendents for the Bridgeport like, Buckeye Local, Union Local, Switzerland of Ohio and Martins Ferry school districts also had said the respective teams that will also be shutdown not late than Monday when school day will end.

Others are also hoping for some additional guidance from state prior to formally making the decisions.

Moreover, OHSAA and Snodgrass staff have also been meeting already for calendar of spring sports. The meet of state track as well as the softball tournament are also slated for June 4-6, on the other hand baseball tournament also goes one week later.

Quite easy, he also said that there are various “what ifs” for making any kind of the rushes for the judgement on status of spring season during the year 2020.

“We are actually going to need to take a look on this, but we also have been dealing with such kind of the crisis at hand (with winter sports) which we also have not actually been able to address this yet what we will be going to do for the spring sports,” said Snodgrass. “I know the schools will also be able to reach out to for the complete guidance.”

Certainly, with the canceling of NCAA and their championships of spring sports, including series of College World as well as World Series of Women's College, many such questions surrounding preps also intensified. There are various series of games and championships that have been postponed because of the instructions as well as recommendations of the government as well as the health ministry.

“We are quite emotional and also we complete take care about fans, sports, schools and athletes, but it is a bigger one,” said Snodgrass. “This is definitely more than people that are also getting sick. This is about trying to stop such kind of spread. We also need to do this. This is the national issue where everyone needs to do their part of the work.”