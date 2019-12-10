Four Decor Ideas for a Budget-Friendly Winter Wedding

The beauty of falling snow, the charm of holiday lights… there is something about winter and the Christmas holidays that is eternally enchanting and romantic. It is no wonder that many couples choose to get married during this period. However, getting married at Christmas can be expensive. Decorations take up a good portion of the cost, but that does not have to be so. If you are on a budget and planning a wedding in winter, here are four decor ideas you can use.

Get Creative With Your Use of Garlands and Lights

Christmastime is characterised by the mass use of twinkling lights and holiday garlands in all types and sizes. Not only are they super affordable, but they also add a special touch to the decoration of ceremony venues and an extra bit of beauty to guest tables. Although these decorative pieces are Christmas themed, you do not have to use them only at Christmastime. As long as there’s some snow coming down, feel free to make your venue sparkle with Christmas lights or green garlands that you can pick for only a few pounds.

Make Use of the Excess Holiday Greenery

Every year, at Christmastime, thousands of Christmas trees are sold in the UK. This means that the time Christmas rolls by, most Christmas tree farms would have sold most of their stock and might have a couple of tree trimmings and leftover pine- cones that they would be willing to give away at no charge. In the right hands, these scraps can be used to create beauty. You can attach colourful ribbons to them and tie them to the pews of the church. If your wedding venue hire permits, you can also decorate your reception hall using some of these pinecones and trimmings.

Create a Holiday Photo Tree

If you scrounge through the Christmas tree farms for pine cones and tree trimmings, perhaps you were able to get a small enough tree to create a photo tree, here is how you do it: you simply take photo frames containing pictures of the friends and family members of the couple getting married, and hang them all from a small Christmas tree, using the tree as a centrepiece in your wedding venue. It is a simple way to show how much love the couple is surrounded by, while still creating an elegant and budget-friendly piece of decor.

Use Candlelights to Add Romance and Save Costs

The use of candles is synonymous with romantic events, making it the perfect addition to every wedding, regardless of the season. What is more important; candles are very affordable and will not break your budget. If you are trying to keep costs low while decorating for your wedding, consider the option of using simple and gorgeous candle arrangements instead of going for costly centrepieces like flowers.

The best way to save money on your winter wedding is to get an affordable wedding venue on Venue Finder. However, saving money by decorating that venue using affordable, Christmas-based tips is a great next-best option.