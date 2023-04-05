Efficient SEO Practices to Increase Organic Site Traffic

Whether you create a website for business or pleasure, your number one goal is simple – to attract as many visitors as possible to your page! If you’v

Whether you create a website for business or pleasure, your number one goal is simple – to attract as many visitors as possible to your page! If you’ve designed your first website and it’s now up and running, sadly, users don’t just flock to your site. Instead, you’re going to have to put the groundwork in. This is where SEO (search engine optimisation) comes into play.

To put it simply, SEO is all about boosting your ranking result on the likes of Google and Bing. This means the higher you are, the more chance you have of people checking out your offerings. To get started, here are some effective SEO practices to try out that are sure to boost organic site traffic and get you noticed.

Optimise for the Reader

Firstly, you need to write your buyer personas so you know who you’re addressing with your content. When you create quality educational content that attracts your target audience, you will naturally boost your SEO in the process. What you should never do is optimise for search engines alone. This is because it’s useless and you’ll be left with keyword-riddled nonsense. Instead, focus on the reader and their personas which will automatically please search engines. Candidsky are an SEO Manchester based company who can help you with your SEO efforts. They have many years of expertise in SEO and can assist you with effective practices to get your page noticed.

Blog Often

Arguably the most effective way to boost your organic site traffic is by blogging. This route lets you go into more detail than your website allows. What’s more, you’ll create a large catalogue of persona-optimised, helpful content that focuses on your market niche. Just avoid having spammy, poorly-written content as this can do more harm than good! There are numerous benefits of blogging, like increasing site traffic, establishing yourself as an expert in your field, and giving you a creative outlet to shine.

Use Long-Tail Keywords

Regardless of what you’re using your website for, never opt for the most popular keywords in your field. You need to use specific keywords that are linked to your services or products. Over time, Google and other search engine platforms will identify your page or blog as a destination for that specialist subject. This will make it far easier for customers and readers to find you.

Create Quality Content

This one is a biggie – make sure to create consistent, high-quality content! While we recommend you publish regularly, this shouldn’t come at the cost of quality. Include plenty of blog posts and thought leadership articles that can draw readers in and get them interested in what you have to say. When you concentrate on quality content, expect your organic site traffic to grow.

The challenge for any website owner is for visitors to check out what you have to offer, rather than a competitor. If your website lands on page 3 or 4 in search engine results, you can’t expect consumers to trawl through dozens of results. Because of this, it’s time to put some SEO practices into action which can help you rank higher and get visitors landing on your website!