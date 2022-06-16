Challenges You May Face During The Planning Application Process

Planning to sell your land? The planning process in the UK is one that many people struggle to navigate. And it’s not surprising since many aspects of

Planning to sell your land? The planning process in the UK is one that many people struggle to navigate. And it’s not surprising since many aspects of this process are lengthy, costly and complicated. Those who attempt to achieve planning permission for their land to be sold and built on, often have quite the task on their hands, which is why many people seek the help of a third party, like a land promoter.

Rosconn Strategic Land are land promoters who have plenty of experience navigating the planning application process across the UK. Here they have shared some of the challenges you may face during this process and how a land promoter could help you overcome them.

Lengthy timescales

Often many landowners will be unaware of just how long the planning application process can take. Although this will differ depending on which jurisdictions you fall under, for the most part, it can often take a few months. Although this may not be so much of an issue for those who are simply planning to sell their land to housing developers, it can be a process which takes up a lot of time and money and isn’t something many people expect to spend months and months dealing with.

Miscalculating costs

Although the costs of actually submitting a planning application are relatively low, there are other costs which may arise as a result of this process. This includes the costs to prepare the land for submission if it is not yet suitable. For example paying for a survey of your land to ensure access points and land drainage are suitable for development.

Having your plans rejected by planning authority

When submitting your planning application, you must be prepared for this to be rejected by your local planning authority. Not all plans are accepted instantly and for the first time. Often amendments will be required which will take up more time and often will result in more costs being incurred.

If your application is rejected, it does not mean that your proposals can never happen. In fact you have a few options. Either re-submit with amends, or you can appeal against the decision of the council.

Rejections from local community

For landowners who own large parcels of land in the centre of communities, the reaction from the local community is something many will be unprepared for. When planning to sell your land for housing development, those who may be directly affected by this, could put forward rejections, which may potentially slow down the process.

How a Land Promoter can help you

A land promoter, by working under a land promotion agreement, can help a landowner navigate the planning applications process. They will offer both financial backing and their industry expertise to ensure your land is suitable for planning and will then promote your land in order to maximise the value of your land parcel.

Part of a land promoter’s role will include:

Guiding the landowner through the planning application process, even if an initial application is rejected

Engaging with the local community and other stakeholders to ensure they are aware of the benefits of land development within the area

Covering all the costs of this process at no risk to the landowner

Promoting the sale of the land in order to maximise the value of your land

By signing a land promotion agreement, a landowner can decide how much involvement they wish to have through the planning and promotion process of their land parcel.