Can You Manage Your Business From Your Smartphone?

You might be used to working at a desk with a computer at your disposal. Therefore, managing your business from your smartphone might seem preposterous at first.

After all, these devices are often characterised as being seismic distractions for many adults. However, smartphones themselves are not inherently distracting. What matters is how the user operates them and what they use the technology for.

If you adopt the right mindset, then your smartphone can be an incredibly useful business tool. You can achieve much with these innovations and potentially give your work processes greater flexibility too.

If you’re sceptical, keep reading for some insights on how managing your business from your smartphone can be possible.

Checking Your Website

As smartphones continue to draw in more users, your company’s website must be optimised for these platforms. Otherwise, you will miss out on vast swathes of your target markets.

Visit your firm’s website from your smartphone. That way, you can gain insights into what your visitors and potential customers are experiencing. What are the loading times like? Are your graphics appearing where and as they should? Is your copy clear and easy to read in light of layout changes? Take screenshots if necessary and present any feedback to your team to work with.

A robust mobile performance for your website isn’t just an extra perk for your company. If you haven’t adjusted the layout of your website for mobile users, your company’s position in Search Engine Results Pages (SERPs) could drop drastically, so things must be in working order. Don’t underestimate what’s at stake here, and ensure your team understands the optimisation’s importance too.

Adapting Files

If you know that your colleagues are using their smartphones as business tools, then it’s a good idea to keep up with them. Your clients may also have a preference for the devices too.

PDFs are a file format that enables smartphone users to view documents and images, amongst other things. You can follow the steps outlined by Adobe to compress your PDF files, reducing their file size so that you can send them anywhere. Then, they can be accessed via any software or device, including emails, and of course, smartphones. You can also convert files through the same service.

Being able to adapt your files so quickly can highlight the flexibility of your business. It also tells clients that you’re willing to get on their level to do business. Colleagues may also appreciate you going the extra mile to ensure that the content you send is digestible in presentation and file sizes. Ultimately, all of your critical business relationships can be strengthened here, with your smartphone facilitating the required changes.

Downloading Crucial Apps

These days, there’s an app for everything. Your smartphone can give you access to a wider world of opportunities.

For example, the social media site TikTok was the most downloaded app of 2020. It might seem like irrelevant news to your business, but you can gleam multiple things from this. For instance, you could concentrate a portion of your marketing efforts on that app. That way, more people can receive your content, and you can stop channelling resources into advertising on less popular apps.

Other apps exist to benefit you also. Business communication tools like Slack can enable you to communicate with workers no matter where you are. Finance, organisation, and analytics also exist, giving you deeper insights into the direction your firm should be going in. By using mobile apps, you may also be able to cut down on the amount of paper and energy you’re using, which could help any green initiatives your company has kickstarted too.

Of course, the management of these apps is essential. Be sure to mute them or sign off after working hours so that your personal life is not interrupted by notifications and distractions. Alternatively, you could buy yourself a second smartphone and have different devices for personal and professional endeavours.

Staying in Touch

It’s an elementary point to make, but it should never be forgotten – it’s crucial to stay in touch with suppliers, business partners, and clients. Many professional relationships risk dissipating during an era of remote working and pandemics, so you need to be constantly reachable.

A smartphone means that you can be messaged or called at any given time. Additionally, being personally contactable suggests that your business relationships have gone up a level. After all, if people have to go through receptionists and customer service advisors to reach you, this could be a hassle that not many important business figures are willing to go through repeatedly.

You can also update your social media pages with the swipe of the screen, keeping your firm’s presence alive and well. Not only this, but you can see what other users are saying about your business too. What are they happy with? Have they experienced poor customer service somewhere? You’ll either gain reassurances or much-needed feedback, and both are needed to take your firm in the future.