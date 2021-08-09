6 Reasons to Renovate Your Bathroom Now

A bathroom renovation can be simple to a more complex one. The cost also varies depending on the things that you need to change. For example, it could

A bathroom renovation can be simple to a more complex one. The cost also varies depending on the things that you need to change. For example, it could be just adding cabinets to a complete remodel. There are various reasons why you may want to renovate your bathroom. Here are some of them.

Increase the value of your home

If you are looking to resell your home, you can sell it at a higher price if you make some upgrades before listing it. One of the areas to remodel is the bathroom. Change the outdated look to make it feel modern. Freestanding baths are great additions as they give an instant uplift to the bathroom. Plus, they are available in varying sizes and designs, so you will find one that will fit your space and the style you are after.

Make your bathroom more functional

The current design of your bathroom may not be functional, making it uncomfortable and inconvenient. For example, the door may hit something when you open it, or you may bump on things when you go around the bathroom. These are signs that you need a renovation so it will be more convenient to use.

Match your current style

You may have loved that bathroom design when you first bought the house or had it built. However, your taste may change through the years, and the current style no longer suits your preference. A bathroom remodel is a solution for that. Change the layout and style of the bathroom to the design that you want now. Spending time in a bathroom that you like sparks joy, and it will also help you relax better, especially when enjoying your bath.

Have more space and storage

You can make the bathroom bigger through a renovation, especially if you now have a growing family. If adding more space is not an option, you can still make it more spacious with some changes. For example, you can add space-saver storage. Go for ones that are not bulky, so they do not take too much space. Eliminating things that you don’t need and sticking to the basics will also free up space.

Make it energy efficient

Your old bathroom may be consuming higher energy. You can turn your bathroom more energy-efficient through a renovation. While the project will cost you money, it will save you more in the long run because of the savings that you will have on your power bills. For example, some faucets and showerheads are more energy-efficient than others. The same goes with heaters and lightings.

Replace mouldy and old tiles

The old bathroom tiles may turn mouldy after several years, and it could be difficult to remove that. Your best option is to uninstall the old tiles and replace them with new ones. While at it, have a professional plumber check on the plumbing and fix anything that needs repair. Plumbing issues can lead to more costly problems if left unresolved.

If one of the things listed above rings a bell, it’s a sign to push through with your bathroom renovation.