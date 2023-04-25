5 Tell-Tale Signs That It’s Time To Buy New Tyres

If you’re guilty of turning up the stereo to ignore strange noises from underneath your car, it could be time to face the music. From noisy driving to

If you’re guilty of turning up the stereo to ignore strange noises from underneath your car, it could be time to face the music. From noisy driving to a juddering feel through the wheel, tyre problems need to be addressed.

In 2021 alone, more than 41,500 motorists broke down as a result of tyre issues, making up over one-fifth of all breakdowns. With simple maintenance and regular checks, you can stay safe.

However, when things start to go wrong, it’s important to know what to look out for – and when you should seek help from a mechanic.

Urgent Signs That Your Car Needs Its Tyres Replacing

– You’re running out of tread

In the UK, it’s a legal requirement to run tyres with a tread depth of at least 1.6mm. Safety experts believe that anything below this level cannot guarantee your safety, especially in wet or slippery conditions.

More tread means better grip. Having worn tyres will increase your braking distance in wet weather, so you might not be able to stop suddenly for an unexpected hazard.

– You can hear strange noises from your tyres

While a noisy car could point to a range of different issues, paying attention to tyre sounds and getting them replaced could save you a hefty bill in the future. Any whining, squeaking, or creaking sound could be an issue with your tyres, so try not to ignore it.

A loud hissing after a pop could indicate a blowout. When you have a slow puncture, the tyre will produce a sound as the pressure inside it drops. Do not disregard these noises: as soon as you hear them, take your car to a garage to check it over.

– There are bulges or blisters on your tyres

In extreme cases of degradation, the damage will appear on the surface of your tyres. This could look like cracks, bulges, or blisters emerging from the rest of the tyre, which may or may not seem unaffected.

Any visual damage is a sure sign that your tyre sidewalls are weakened. If yours reaches this point, it’s crucial to get your car checked and buy new tyres online as soon as possible.

– Your tyres are over 5 years old

No matter your annual mileage, if you’ve had your tyres for several years, you’ll need to consider replacing them. Even if the tread depth is within the legal limit, the rubber that reinforces your tyres will start to degrade, making blowouts much more likely gradually.

Most tyres have a lifespan of around 5 years. After this point, rubber compounds begin to break down – so you’ll be more likely to see cracks appearing.

– Your car is vibrating

If your steering wheel suddenly shakes or the car feels judder when you reach certain speeds, there’s likely a problem with your wheel alignment and/or balancing.

Wheel imbalance feedback can be extremely irritating for you as a driver. In turn, this slight annoyance could distract you, affecting your judgement and response times. This could increase the risk of accidentally speeding, failing to stop in time, or even having an accident.

Conclusion

Maintaining your tyres helps you to be a safe and responsible driver. Through proper attention and timely replacements, you can help to protect yourself and other road users. Ensuring that you choose quality tyres for driving in wet weather is essential.