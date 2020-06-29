5 Life Skills Every New Graduate Needs to Have

The aim of college or university is to provide you with a valuable qualification and help you to develop your theoretical and practical knowledge in relation to your ideal future career. However, there are other valuable abilities that students can develop that are equally valuable and may not always be taught as part of their course. These skills will make them better employees, family members and community players. In this article, we’ll explore just a few of them.

Communication

Almost every employer values communication as a key skill when seeking new staff members. Whether you hope to work in a customer or business-facing role, you’ll often be required to share information clearly, personably and succinctly with others. Great client liaison or interpersonal reporting is vital to strengthen professional relationships and a practical, streamlined workplace. If you can learn to express yourself effectively, you’ll be far more likely to be hired.

Budgeting

Many students expect that their money troubles will dissolve to some extent once they’ve graduated. Sadly, this isn’t always the case. It can take some time to find a well-paying job after higher education. Then, of course, as life progresses, it’s likely that your expenses will build. Mortgages and home renovations, holidays, car servicing, insurance, the support of a family and any memberships and subscriptions can really chip away at your finances. That’s why you should learn how to budget as early as possible – and learn some money-saving trick too. One way to free up some cash is to refinance your student loan. Simply use a student loan calculator to see how much you could be saving by adjusting your repayments.

Research

A key part of attending higher education is the ability to study. A good attention span and a healthy dose of curiosity go a long way. As you revise for examinations or work on essays or dissertations, you’ll start to understand where to look for certain information and how to ensure you retain the facts you discover. This skill will be extremely useful throughout your life, whether you find yourself involved in legal action or you simply wish to work out the best holiday location for your travels this year.

Problem Solving

The freedom you’ll have after college or university can be a blessing – but it can also come with a great deal of complications. At work, at home and as part of society, you’re likely to come across problems and conflicts that are extremely complex. You need to have the confidence, maturity and know-how to approach those problems head-on and make an informed decision regarding how to tackle them. Whether as part of a team or alone, you need to develop problem-solving skills in order to navigate the grey areas and clear the hurdles without too much stress or collateral damage.

Relaxing

You are your own most valuable resource. Taking care of your own physical and mental well-being should not be considered a luxury – it’s a necessity. Prioritize sensibly and, wherever possible, learn to say no to things that will impact you negatively. If you were one of those students who was always on the verge of burnout, now is the time to change your ways. Take a break or a holiday where you can. Treat yourself when you can afford to. Stress and overwork can take heavy tolls on your health.