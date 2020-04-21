4 great career choices for car lovers

For some people, driving is simply a means of getting from A to B. They aren’t too fussed about the car they own and don’t gain much enjoyment from hi

For some people, driving is simply a means of getting from A to B. They aren’t too fussed about the car they own and don’t gain much enjoyment from hitting the road. But for many others, there are few things more fun than being behind the wheel. They probably spend most of their free time driving or working on their cars, and visiting showrooms and watching motorsports may be among their favourite ways to pass a weekend.

If you could happily spend all day, every day around cars, there are plenty of jobs that let you monetise those interests. Here are four ways you can turn your passion into a career.

1. Taxi driver

To drive for a living, you might consider joining the 290,000 taxi drivers in the UK. Just think, your job could be cruising through city streets or long country roads, and chatting away with your passengers. What’s more, the pay is decent, with a taxi driver role considered one of the easiest routes to earning over £30,000 a year in London. All you need is a PCO Private Hire Licence, a clean DBS check, and to be over 21. Having a PCO-approved car is essential, as vehicles must comply with emissions standards, and newly-licensed cars cannot be any more than five years old. However, if you can’t afford to buy one outright yourself, it is also possible to hire a PCO car for a weekly fee through companies like Hirebrid.

2. Mechanic

If getting hands-on under the hood is more your bag, then working as a mechanic may be perfect for you. Here, your knowledge of vehicles and ability to solve problems will be put to use on a daily basis, and you’ll also enjoy job variety and stability. The current skills shortage within repair workshops and vehicle inspection units is also favourable, and means you’ll be very likely to secure a role as a mechanic once you gain the right qualifications. You don’t need a degree, but an apprenticeship is the cheapest way to get onto the career ladder — to get accepted, you’ll need GCSEs in maths, English and science. Alternatively, there are college courses you could enrol onto while volunteering at a garage may also help you get your foot in the door.

3. Car salesperson

Becoming a car salesperson means you can surround yourself with the newest cars straight off the assembly line, and share your comprehensive insight to help guide customers to their dream vehicle. If you’re a people-person as well as a car enthusiast, then this is your perfect job. This is an extremely fun job that can pay well — especially as you’ll be earning commission on your sales.

To become a car salesperson, you’ll need previous sales experience, and though it isn’t required, a degree in sales or marketing will help you stand out. Any automotive qualifications will also stand you in good stead, while soft skills like personability, communication and problem-solving are essential.

4. Fleet manager

Fleet management is a wide-ranging field, but taking charge primarily involves assessing the suitability of vehicles for businesses, based on their suitability, price and environmental impact. Fleet managers must also be able to find the appropriate technology to maximise a company’s effectiveness, such as tracking tools and carbon calculators. As such, fleet managers require extensive knowledge of vehicles and any associated technology and possess budgeting skills, leadership qualities, and impeccable communication.

You can start your career by enrolling on a BTEC, HND (Higher National Diploma) or degree course in subjects like logistics and transport management, or mechanics. Alternatively, you could aim for an entry-level role in fleet operations, and work your way up to management level. Either way, employers favour those with experience in automotive-related roles, so it’s important to cut your teeth as a mechanic or vehicle technician first.