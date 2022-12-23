3 Steps to Starting Your Own Personal Trainer Business

The personal trainer industry has boomed over the past few years. Fitness is fashionable, and as more people are looking to sculpt their perfect body,

This is where you come in. There’s a lot of money to be made out there, personal trainers have never been in such high demand. Let’s say you’ve got the knowledge and you’ve got the passion. What’s next? How can you kick start your fitness empire? Keep reading to discover the three steps you need to take to start your own personal trainer business.

Take Courses

Before you do anything, number one on your list of priorities should be to secure the necessary qualifications that are required for you to work as a personal trainer. Under UK law, all personal trainers are required to hold a Level 3 Personal Trainer certificate. Not only will the correct qualifications give you the legal foundation to start your business from, they will also give you invaluable knowledge and will help you secure clients further down the line.

Course provider Study Active offers a wide range of trainer and instructor tuition packages, from basic introductory classes to more advanced programs for experienced trainers. Ensuring you have at the very least, the basic required qualifications will give you the ideal start to building your personal trainer business.

Secure a Premises

Once you are fully qualified and ready to launch your business, you’ll need to secure a premises where you can host your sessions and train your clients. This is often easier said than done, with some personal trainers forced to repurpose disused or otherwise unsuitable spaces to meet the needs of their business and customers.

Speak to local gyms, many of them will rent out space to independent personal trainers. This will give you the benefit of having access to that particular gym’s facilities and equipment, while also having direct contact with a large number of potential clients.

However, gyms will charge a fee for renting their space, which can often be quite expensive. For a new business still finding its feet, this could eat significantly into profit margins and make renting a gym space financially unsustainable.

Attract Clients

So, you’ve finally got your premises locked down. The equipment is all set and ready to go, you’ve got your certificates and qualifications printed and framed on the walls. There’s only one problem – your gym is empty. Turns out you’ve been so busy searching for potential gym locations, you’ve forgotten to secure any clients.

Worry not, there are a number of methods you can use to market your business and bring the customers in. Social media is the number one tool here, its value can’t possibly be overstated. Make sure you’ve got a presence across all platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. Each offer different content and promotional opportunities and can be used to target different demographics.

Diversify the marketing material you put out, use photos, videos, sound, infographics, anything to get customers interested and believing that you are their golden ticket to a perfect, gym-sculpted body.

Conclusion

Working as a personal trainer can be engaging, fulfilling, and financially rewarding. You’ll be guiding people on a journey to better themselves, both physically, mentally, and emotionally, which can be an incredibly satisfying feeling when you start to see the positive results.

If you’re passionate about exercise and fitness and feel like personal training could be the career path for you, follow these three steps to get your exercise empire started and watch the clients roll in.