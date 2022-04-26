20% More Foreign Students Are Heading to Ireland

Recent reports confirm that the number of international students in Ireland has risen by as much as 20% in the last couple of years. Brexit, which occ

Recent reports confirm that the number of international students in Ireland has risen by as much as 20% in the last couple of years. Brexit, which occurred at the start of 2020, is seen as being a key factor in causing more people to consider Ireland as a study destination.

Why Are More People Studying in Ireland?

Among the most eye-catching numbers on this subject, we can see that close to 17,000 students from the EU have registered to study at the historic Trinity College in Dublin for the next academic year. This represents an increase of around 8% on the figures from 2020, with other universities in Ireland recording even larger increases.

Among the reasons so many students head here is the fact that Ireland performs strongly in just about every area of education. For example, this look at the best countries in terms of education confirms that Ireland is second in the world for reading comprehension. A different piece of research on this matter, from the Progress in International Reading Literacy Study, suggests that Irish 10 year-olds have better reading skills than their counterparts in the rest of Europe.

In addition, Ireland’s top universities all scored highly on the QS World University Rankings 2022, with Trinity College achieving a more impressive score for international student ratio than the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the USA, which is ranked as the world’s top university right now.

As well as the excellent standard of education, the affordable cost of living is another of the reasons why so many students decide to head here to continue their education. The availability of a stay-back visa is another important factor that may help to sway some people’s decisions. This option, which is also known as the Third Level Graduate Scheme, means that anyone who graduates here can stay for an extra year or two after completing their studies.

How Easy Is It to Study in Ireland?

With several top universities and plenty of programs to choose from, it makes sense to start looking at the options at least a year in advance. Dublin is the most popular destination for international students, but other cities such as Cork, Galway, and Limerick all offer different opportunities and the chance to discover the rest of the country.

In terms of gaining a visa to enter the country, the immigration solicitors Ireland has can act as legal representatives as well as advisors to someone looking to go to Ireland. They state that immigration law is complex and that a high level of care is needed when completing the documents that are required to complete this move.

Once in Ireland, the large community of foreign students help to make the settling in process smoother, with the latest numbers from the Irish Universities Association giving a total of 32,000 international students in the country, although it isn’t clear the date this total was calculated.

Ireland continues to be an attractive option for students from all over the world, and it would be no surprise to see the numbers continue to increase in the next few years, as more people discover the reasons why this country is such a good option for studying in.