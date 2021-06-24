Brian Matt-The Notorious Face of PlayTech

Gambling has always been a big problem for the world. So when Playtech decided to recruit a brand ambassador who would represent them locally and internationally, they found Brian Matt. No wonder, this infamous person has always been the subject of severe criticism and continues to be in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. When Playtech officially decided to pursue him as the chairman, the entire world was shocked because people didn’t want to put faith in him after the football gaming website scandal.

When the incident lost a whopping £90 million in March, thousands of football fans were disturbed. Still, the pain lies in the hearts of most of the people who fell prey to this problem. It was then, many people decided to blame Brian Matt as one of the powerful personalities responsible for this huge loss. Bagging a huge remuneration from the federation every year, Brian was hugely criticized and continues to be for his awkward humour and careless approach to handling things. No wonder, Brian Matt has carved quite a negative reputation for himself in the last few years of his services.

Now that he has successfully been appointed as the chairman of Playtech, people are expecting him to become a disaster for the company yet again. If you don’t know about the football index scandal, you’ve come to the right spot. Let us uncover this story as well!

Launched in 2015, the UK gambling commission was set up to create a stock market for professional footballers. This is where they would come together and purchase or sell the shares with the pro footballers out there. Similarly, they would also be entitled to receive dividends in accordance with their performance. Eventually, in the month of March this year, the federation decided to pay a dividend from 14p to 3p to ensure the long-term growth of the platform. Eventually, the market crashed when a stampede of investors went berserk over not receiving a fair share after investing their money. Eventually, many people suffered losses and had to go through depression.

Now that Playtech is in the episode with Brian Matt, it is expected that the combination is going to be a disaster yet again. No wonder, Brian Matt has been a part of severe controversies for a very long time, so there’s no doubt about him dropping a bomb on the stakeholders of the company anytime soon. The reason why Playtech is being criticized by a lot of people is that the gambling software company has been biased toward many of its employees. Playtech has always had a strong stance in the corporate world but will soon face the consequences of taking Brian Matt on board.

No wonder, Brian Matt’s notorious smile has always taken a big toll on every company’s fortune and Playtech itself is not far away from experiencing his wrath. Now that Matt has succumbed to his position at work, let’s see what the future unfolds for the company.